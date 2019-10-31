Costa Rica, Chile to Discuss Options for Holding COP25 - Minister

SAO PAULO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Costa Rica is discussing with Chile alternative options for holding the COP25 UN climate conference that was to take place in Santiago in December, but canceled amid protests that erupted in Chile.

Earlier in the day, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced that the APEC trade summit and the COP25 UN climate conference, scheduled to take place in November and December respectively, would no longer be hosted by Santiago.

"We, as host of PreCOP25, are Chile's partners and maintain a dialogue with the country. We will support decisions on finding an alternative place for successfully holding the climate summit," Costa Rica's Environment Minister Carlos Manuel Rodriguez said, as cited by El Mundo news agency.

Chile has been mired in protests since mid October after the authorities' decision to increase subway fares by 4 percent. What started as peaceful public demonstrations has turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent riots. Curfews have been issued several times in various cities, including the capital. To date, 19 people have died in the clashes, including five law enforcement officials.