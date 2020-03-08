UrduPoint.com
Costa Rica Confirms 4 New Coronavirus Cases In Less Than 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Sun 08th March 2020

Costa Rica Confirms 4 New Coronavirus Cases in Less Than 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Costa Rica has confirmed four new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number to five in less than 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The health authority wrote on Twitter that three of those infected were Costa Rican nationals, a 54-year-old man, his 73-year-old aunt and a 41-year-old woman who was the patient's caretaker.

The other two are spouses from the United States, a 49-year-old woman was Costa Rica's first confirmed COVID-19 patient.

The US tourists are now quarantined at a private hospital in San Jose.

Seven more suspected patients are isolated while their lab tests are completed.

The coronavirus has killed over 3,500 people worldwide and infected more than 105,000 in more than 90 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University.

