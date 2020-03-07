Costa Rica Confirms First Case of COVID-19 - Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Costa Rica, country's Health Minister Daniel Salas said.

"The first case of coronavirus in Costa Rica is imported. This is a 49-year-old woman from the United States," Salas said on late Friday at a press conference, broadcast by the Noticias Repretel YouTube channel.