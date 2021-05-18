UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Costa Rica Congress Green-lights OECD Entry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 01:00 PM

Costa Rica Congress green-lights OECD entry

Costa Rica's Congress gave the go-ahead for the country's entry into the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Monday, the final step in formalizing its membership of the international forum

San Jos(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Costa Rica's Congress gave the go-ahead for the country's entry into the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Monday, the final step in formalizing its membership of the international forum.

The entry was approved by a majority, the Legislative Assembly reported, paving the way for the Central American country to become the 38th OECD member, and its fourth from Latin America along with Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

It is "a process that has involved an important reform of the state and that will allow us to participate in the best international standards of public policy," Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado said on Twitter.

"Working with this organization will continue to be a cornerstone for the sustainable and inclusive development of our country.

" Founded in 1961, the OECD is dedicated to promoting policies for economic and social well-being. Its member countries, including the United States and France, move 60 percent of world trade and represent 80 percent of global GDP.

Foreign Trade Minister Andres Valenciano said "being part of this select group of countries, we will be able to continue impacting the lives of all Costa Rican people." The country of 5.2 million formally expressed interest in joining the OECD in 2012.

Before joining, it had to adjust multiple laws related to trade, health, agriculture, education, science and technology, and public governance.

After meeting all the requirements, it was finally invited to join in May 2020, leaving Monday's parliamentary approval as the final hurdle.

Related Topics

Assembly World Technology Education Twitter Agriculture France Chile United States Colombia Mexico May Congress 2020 All From Best Million

Recent Stories

Russia's Naryshkin Says EU Tries to Accuse Russia ..

1 minute ago

Eyewitness Recounts Unparalleled Groundswell of Ha ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Be Ready to Start Creating Robotic Nucle ..

1 minute ago

S.Korea reports 247 more cases of COVID-19 variant ..

1 minute ago

Man shot and injured following dispute between two ..

5 minutes ago

China opens a new museum every 2 days over past 5 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.