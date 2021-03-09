UrduPoint.com
Costa Rica Hopes To Hold Political Consultations With Russia Soon - Ambassador

Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:20 AM

Costa Rica Hopes to Hold Political Consultations With Russia Soon - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Costa Rica hopes to hold political consultations with Russia at the level of deputy foreign ministers soon, Lilliam Rodriguez, the country's ambassador to Russia, told Sputnik.

Rodriguez said that last year, Costa Rican Deputy Foreign Minister Adriana Bolaños and her Russian counterpart Sergey Ryabkov spoke by videoconference.

"The deputy minister of Costa Rica is very interested in political consultations to work out an agenda for joint work for the coming years," she said, stressing the need for such a meeting as soon as possible.

At the same time, Rodriguez said the timing of the event would depend on the schedule of the deputy ministers and on the COVID-19 situation.

More Stories From World

