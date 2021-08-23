UrduPoint.com

Costa Rica Inroduces Stricter Punishment For Murder Of Women - President

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:40 PM

Costa Rica Inroduces Stricter Punishment for Murder of Women - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Monday that he had signed a law extending the scope of femicide from the killing by a partner to all types of the murder of women, and thus adopting stricter punishement.

"We have signed a law on the criminalization of violence against women, extending the term of femicide.

These heinous acts must be punished per se, even in case of the absence of romantic relations [between a perpetrator and victim]. We must facilitate the creation of a safe society for women," the president wrote on Twitter.

Before the law's adoption, femicide was considered as the murder of a woman by her partner. Starting now, this term is designated for all types of killing in which women are the victim, while a prison term for such crimes is two years higher than the punishment for deliberate murder.

