Open Menu

Costa Rica President Investigated For 'influence Peddling'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Costa Rica president investigated for 'influence peddling'

The Costa Rican Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an "influence peddling" investigation into President Rodrigo Chaves and several members of his government, the agency told AFP on Tuesday

San Jos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ):The Costa Rican Public Prosecutor's Office has opened an "influence peddling" investigation into President Rodrigo Chaves and several members of his government, the agency told AFP on Tuesday.

The probe follows a criminal complaint lodged July 25 by businessman Leonel Baruch, who accused Chaves of interfering in his divorce and child custody proceedings.

The Public Prosecutor's Office said in a short statement that it had opened the investigation "as a result of the complaint filed by Mr Baruch," president of Costa Rican bank BCT Corporation and a board member of CR Hoy, a media outlet critical of Chaves.

Others included in the investigation are Minister of Communication Jorge Rodriguez, presidential advisor Gabriel Vargas and Baruch's ex-wife, Yafit Ohana.

Baruch claims his ex-wife received favorable government treatment in the divorce after contributing to a social media video used by the Minister of Finance, Nogui Acosta, to denounce an alleged case of tax evasion.

The dispute between Baruch and Chaves came to light through a statement sent by the businessman's lawyer in which he confirmed that "there is no other alternative than the legal actions taken today against the president of the republic and other participants in such actions." The crime of influence peddling is punishable in Costa Rica with two to five years imprisonment.

The case is "in a private stage," the Public Prosecutor's Office said, meaning no further information can be provided.

This is the second investigation opened against Chaves by the office in less than a month.

On July 17, it opened an official probe into alleged "abuse of power," after Chaves traveled to Latvia, the home country of his wife, after an official trip to Belgium.

Related Topics

Social Media Divorce Wife Bank Belgium Costa Rica Latvia July Criminals Media Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Defence signs MoU with Mohammed Bin Ra ..

Dubai Civil Defence signs MoU with Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

36 minutes ago
 Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts W ..

Moldovan Cabinet OKs Termination of Energy Pacts With CIS Countries

36 minutes ago
 UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral ..

UAE President and Jordanian King discuss bilateral relations and regional develo ..

52 minutes ago
 Preparations in Progress for Bolivian President's ..

Preparations in Progress for Bolivian President's Visit to Russia - Ambassador

37 minutes ago
 SC rejects request for full court bench

SC rejects request for full court bench

37 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews preparations to tackle rain ..

37 minutes ago
Indian Court Reviewing Decision on Cessation of Sp ..

Indian Court Reviewing Decision on Cessation of Special Status of Jammu, Kashmir ..

37 minutes ago
 Russia Preparing Trade Agreements With Egypt, Moro ..

Russia Preparing Trade Agreements With Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria - Putin

25 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Schools to Start Teaching Drone Piloting ..

Ukrainian Schools to Start Teaching Drone Piloting, Trail Orienteering in Fall - ..

25 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 153 criminals during July

Dolphin force arrests 153 criminals during July

25 minutes ago
 Advisor to US President, PCJCCI discuss trilateral ..

Advisor to US President, PCJCCI discuss trilateral relations

25 minutes ago
 PWF, ILO hold seminar on Domestic Workers' Rights

PWF, ILO hold seminar on Domestic Workers' Rights

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World