Costa Rica President Receives Saudi Vice Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 12:10 PM

San Jose, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of the Republic of Costa Rica, received at the Presidential Palace in the capital, San Jose, yesterday, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng. Waleed bin AbdulKarim El-Khereiji, upon his official visit to the Republic of Costa Rica of Costa Rica.

During the meeting, Eng.

El-Khereiji conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields were reviewed, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

