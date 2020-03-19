Costa Rica Registers First Death From Novel Coronavirus - Health Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:50 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The first death from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Costa Rica, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.
"The first death from coronavirus has been registered, the patient was a 87-year-old man," the ministry said.
Currently, Costa Rica has confirmed 69 cases of COVID-19.