UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Costa Rica To Begin Covid-19 Vaccinations On Christmas Eve

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:06 PM

Costa Rica to begin Covid-19 vaccinations on Christmas eve

Costa Rica received its first batch of coronavirus vaccines late Wednesday and planned to start vaccinations the following day, joining Mexico among the first Latin American countries to begin mass immunization campaigns

San Jos (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Costa Rica received its first batch of coronavirus vaccines late Wednesday and planned to start vaccinations the following day, joining Mexico among the first Latin American countries to begin mass immunization campaigns.

"Tomorrow the first Costa Ricans will be vaccinated," President Carlos Alvarado said at a news conference.

"It is positive news for our country because it may be the beginning of the end of this pandemic," he added.

The Costa Rican leader was at Juan Santamaria airport in the capital San Jose to greet the flight that delivered the first 9,750 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which arrived at 9:00 pm (0300 GMT on Thursday).

Costa Rica last week announced it had approved the vaccine, though it said at the time a supply would not be available until the first quarter of 2021.

Health workers and the elderly will be the first to receive jabs.

"It is not an immediate end, this will take more time and we have to continue to take care of ourselves," the president added.

Costa Rica, a country of about five million people, had recorded more than 160,000 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, with 2,065 deaths.

Like many other countries, its health system is under severe strain with the number of Covid-19 patients.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Mexico will also begin vaccinations on Christmas Eve, using its first batch of 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Chile was scheduled to start next week, while Argentina was awaiting delivery of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

str-mav/dga/lda/acb/mjs/jfx

Related Topics

Russia Christmas San Jose Argentina Costa Rica Mexico May Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pharmaceutical export increases 22.87 in five mont ..

20 seconds ago

Pak-China joint exercise "Shaheen-IX" concludes

22 seconds ago

New virus cases under 1,000, tougher distancing ru ..

26 seconds ago

Funds in Roshan Digital Accounts crosses $200m, sa ..

13 minutes ago

Ex-MNA among four booked in land grabbing case

11 minutes ago

Disinfo lab unmasks India's business of lies: Shib ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.