Costa Rica To Buy Additional 2Mln Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine - President

Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:25 PM

Costa Rica is buying an additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in order to accelerate its immunization campaign, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Costa Rica is buying an additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in order to accelerate its immunization campaign, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada said on Monday.

"These will be added to the seven million doses that we have already secured via contracts," Alvarado said on Twitter.

This is the second addendum to the contract that Costa Rica signed with Pfizer. The initial contract for 3 million doses was first updated with an additional 1 million doses in March, and now 2 million doses will be purchased at an estimated price of $12 per dose, the president said.

The head of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), Alexander Solis, explained that the purchase was authorized by the CNE board of Directors in order to accelerate the vaccination of people aged from 18 to 58 with risk factors, or the so-called Group 3.

Solis commented that the doses will begin to arrive in July and will be delivered during 2021.

Costa Rica also signed a contract with AstraZeneca for 1 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, however, none have arrived to date. Likewise, the country became part of the COVAX mechanism to receive 2 million doses, but only 43,200 doses have arrived through the WHO-led facility so far.

Overall, Costa Rica has contracted over 9 million doses of vaccines, which enough to fully immunize 4.5 million people.

