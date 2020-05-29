UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Costa Rica To Halt Use Of Hydroxychloroquine As COVID-19 Treatment - Health Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 05:17 PM

Costa Rica to Halt Use of Hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 Treatment - Health Authorities

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), which is in charge of the country's public health sector, said on Friday that the Latin American nation would temporarily halt the use of the antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, and the combination drug for HIV, Lopinavir-Ritonavir, as treatments for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), which is in charge of the country's public health sector, said on Friday that the Latin American nation would temporarily halt the use of the antimalarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, and the combination drug for HIV, Lopinavir-Ritonavir, as treatments for COVID-19.

According to the CCSS' press release, the country's central committee for pharmacological therapy (CCF) has issued recommendations to restrict the usage of the two drugs.

CCSS Head Physician Mario Ruiz Cubillo said that the decision is only temporary, and was made after the CCF researched the effectiveness of these drugs against the coronavirus.

Last week's study in The Lancet medical journal suggested that coronavirus patients who received hydroxychloroquine were dying at higher rates than other individuals with the disease. In the wake of this information, the World Health Organization announced that it was temporarily halting its clinical trials on the drug. France, Italy and Belgium have since banned the use of antimalarial drugs for treating COVID-19 carriers.

Costa Rica has so far confirmed 1,000 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Related Topics

World Drugs France Italy Belgium Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shangla Police launched large scale crackdowns aga ..

2 minutes ago

Pb first dedicated ICU for corona patients goes fu ..

2 minutes ago

La Liga hoping to start next season on September 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Adds Media Industry to List ..

2 minutes ago

CNN Reporters Detained By Police During Live Broad ..

1 minute ago

Another 4 Women File Rape Lawsuit Against Convicte ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.