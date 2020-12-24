Costa Rica to Start Vaccination Against COVID-19 on Thursday - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Costa Rica will start vaccination against COVID-19 later on Thursday, according to President Carlos Alvarado.

"The vaccination will begin tomorrow, December 24," Alvarado said on Twitter late on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 arrived in the country.

According to the president, the first people to receive the vaccine will be medical personnel and elderly people who live in nursing homes.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Costa Rica has registered 161,942 positive COVID-19 cases, including 128,216 people who have recovered and 2,065 patients who have died.