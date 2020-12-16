Costa Rican Health Ministry Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The Costa Rican Ministry of Health has authorized the use of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, with deliveries and mass vaccination scheduled for the first quarter of the next year, a Costa Rican news outlet reported.

According to the Costa Rica Hoy portal, the authorization is subsequent to the US food and Drug Administration's decision to authorize emergency use of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

Despite the Costa Rican government's confirmation of readiness to start the immunization campaign, and the agreement on deliveries of 3 million doses of the vaccine (which will be sufficient to vaccinate 1.

5 million citizens), the exact dates of supplies start and vaccination program launch remain uncertain. The government intends to launch vaccination in the first quarter of 2021.

According to the latest update by Costa Rica's health ministry, the Central American country has registered over 154,000 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,149 were confirmed in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus death toll has reached 1,956 after growing by 10.