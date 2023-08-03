Costa Rican President Calls Allegations of Influence Peddling Absurd

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves called on Wednesday the allegations of influence peddling, which the country's Attorney General's Office began investigating a day earlier, absurd.

"This is absurd, now is not the time to talk about it," Robles told reporters during his visit to the city of Cartago.

On Tuesday, the Costa Rican Attorney General's Office launched an investigation into President Rodrigo Chaves, his chief of staff, the minister of communications and the head of the National Women's Institute on charges of influence peddling after businessman Leonel Baruch filed a complaint in which he stated that his ex-wife and top government officials, including the president, spread false and defamatory information about Baruch's alleged domestic violence.