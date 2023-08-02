Costa Rican Prosecutors Investigate Influence Peddling Case Against President - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Costa Rican Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation into President Rodrigo Chaves, his chief of staff, the minister of communications and the head of the National Women's Institute on charges of influence peddling, Costa Rican media reported on Tuesday.

The investigation was launched after businessman Leonel Baruch filed a complaint in which he stated that his ex-wife and top government officials spread false and defamatory information about Baruch's alleged domestic violence, the Costa Rica Hoy news portal reported.

Baruch's wife Yafit Ohana repeatedly visited the presidential administration in 2022 and met with various officials, including the president, the report added.

At the same time, former Costa Rican Minister for Children and Adolescents Gloriana Lopez Fuscaldo, who left the country in July, said she was pressured by Presidential Chief of Staff Gabriel Aguilar Vargas to act in favor of Baruch's ex-wife in a custody case for one of their minor children, the news portal noted.