The Costa Rican anti-corruption prosecutor's office on Thursday accused former President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera, as well as his chief of staff, Sergio Alfaro, ex-Finance Minister Helio Fallas, former National Treasurer Martha Cubillo and her deputy, Mauricio Arroyo, of influence peddling against the Public Treasury

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Costa Rican anti-corruption prosecutor's office on Thursday accused former President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera, as well as his chief of staff, Sergio Alfaro, ex-Finance Minister Helio Fallas, former National Treasurer Martha Cubillo and her deputy, Mauricio Arroyo, of influence peddling against the Public Treasury.

"The Integrity, Transparency and Anti-Corruption Unit of the Public Prosecution Service (FAPTA) has accused Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera, the former president of the republic (2014-2018), and four members of his government with the alleged crime of influence peddling against the Public Treasury in the Bancredito case," the prosecutor's office said on the website.

Prosecutors said the defendants had unreasonably agreed to transfer treasury funds to Banco Credito Agricola de Cartago, the agricultural bank of the city of Cartago, to maintain its liquidity without guarantees of repayment or the necessary expertise. The actions of the defendants had been allegedly committed to the detriment of the public interest and the treasury.

Solis has denied the accusations when speaking to local media, saying that his government had always acted in accordance with the law and for the sake of the country and, in this case, for the interests of the creditors and employees of Bancredito.