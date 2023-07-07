Open Menu

Costa Rica's Prosecutor's Office Accuses Ex-President Solis Of Influence Peddling

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Costa Rica's Prosecutor's Office Accuses Ex-President Solis of Influence Peddling

The Costa Rican anti-corruption prosecutor's office on Thursday accused former President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera, as well as his chief of staff, Sergio Alfaro, ex-Finance Minister Helio Fallas, former National Treasurer Martha Cubillo and her deputy, Mauricio Arroyo, of influence peddling against the Public Treasury

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Costa Rican anti-corruption prosecutor's office on Thursday accused former President Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera, as well as his chief of staff, Sergio Alfaro, ex-Finance Minister Helio Fallas, former National Treasurer Martha Cubillo and her deputy, Mauricio Arroyo, of influence peddling against the Public Treasury.

"The Integrity, Transparency and Anti-Corruption Unit of the Public Prosecution Service (FAPTA) has accused Luis Guillermo Solis Rivera, the former president of the republic (2014-2018), and four members of his government with the alleged crime of influence peddling against the Public Treasury in the Bancredito case," the prosecutor's office said on the website.

Prosecutors said the defendants had unreasonably agreed to transfer treasury funds to Banco Credito Agricola de Cartago, the agricultural bank of the city of Cartago, to maintain its liquidity without guarantees of repayment or the necessary expertise. The actions of the defendants had been allegedly committed to the detriment of the public interest and the treasury.

Solis has denied the accusations when speaking to local media, saying that his government had always acted in accordance with the law and for the sake of the country and, in this case, for the interests of the creditors and employees of Bancredito.

Related Topics

Bank Cartago Rivera Media Government

Recent Stories

Chinese Shipping Firm to Deploy 5 Vessels on North ..

Chinese Shipping Firm to Deploy 5 Vessels on Northern Sea Route to Russia - Offi ..

10 minutes ago
 'Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran' observed

'Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran' observed

4 minutes ago
 KWSB to get equipment soon for clearing choked sew ..

KWSB to get equipment soon for clearing choked sewerage lines: Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Weather in Hyderabad ,surroundings turns pleasant ..

Weather in Hyderabad ,surroundings turns pleasant after rain

4 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf has no Twitter account yet, says PCB

Zaka Ashraf has no Twitter account yet, says PCB

31 minutes ago
 IMF to meet political parties including PTI for su ..

IMF to meet political parties including PTI for support over new loan program

1 hour ago
Billion of rupees allocated in budget for distribu ..

Billion of rupees allocated in budget for distribution of 100,000 laptops on mer ..

1 hour ago
 Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observ ..

Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observability solutions

2 hours ago
 Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

3 hours ago
 42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s internation ..

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s international recognition

3 hours ago
 vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

3 hours ago

More Stories From World