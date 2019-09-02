(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) The Costa Venezia cruise ship that will accommodate some of the guests of the upcoming Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) arrived in Vladivostok on Monday, the administration of Russia's Primorsky Territory told Sputnik.

"The ship has already docked," a spokesperson for the administration said.

The vessel is a Dream-class cruise ship, which entered service in March. It has 2,116 cabins and can accommodate more than 5,000 people.

Last year, the forum's guests were housed in the Costa NeoRomantica cruise ship sailing under the Italian flag.

The fifth edition of the EEF is set to take place in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.