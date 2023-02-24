Costs for Drugs, Medical Care Top List of Americans' Health Concerns - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The spiraling cost of medical bills and drug prices top the list of priorities Americans want the government to tackle, an Axios-Ipsos poll revealed on Thursday.

"Given options for future government action, half picked lowering costs for health care and prescription drugs. That far exceeded reducing gun deaths or researching cures and treating major disease, which tied for second place," an article accompanying the survey said. "Pocketbook health issues still resonate the most with voters, who are increasingly convinced businesses and politicians don't have their backs."

Almost 80 percent want insurers to cover weight-loss drugs, and almost 9-in-10 support a monthly cap on out-of-pocket costs for insulin. Seventy-two percent of those surveyed said health costs are increasing where they live.

The survey also found widespread distrust by Americans of business and government: 76 percent of respondents strongly or somewhat believe businesses aren't making consumers' health and well-being a priority, while 74 percent said the same about the government.

Americans overall are almost evenly split over whether insurers should cover transgender-related medical care, but only 16 percent of Republicans support the idea, compared to 77 percent of Democrats and 44 percent of independents.

Americans remain divided on whether the pandemic is over but 71% strongly or somewhat believe the nation isn't adequately prepared to deal with another big outbreak or widespread health crisis. And asked if America has spent enough fighting COVID, 76 percent of Republicans agree, compared to 22 percent of Democrats and 53 percent of independents.