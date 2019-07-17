Cote d'Ivoire hopes that there will be a chance to arrange a meeting between its president, Alassane Ouattara, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa summit this fall, Ivorian Foreign Minister Marcel Amon-Tanoh said on Wednesday

"We hope that there will be a bilateral meeting between the heads of state on the sidelines of this summit, during which we could pay proper attention to the quality of our relationship and expand it to a new level," Amon-Tanoh said at a press conference following his talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Russia-Africa summit, which will be co-chaired by Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, will be held in the Russian resort city of Sochi on October 24. It will focus on the current state and prospects of Russia's relations with African countries.