Cotton future close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for September delivery gained 100 Yuan (14.55 U.S. Dollars) to close at 13,255 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 399,714 lots with a turnover of 26.79 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge price risks.