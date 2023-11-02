Open Menu

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) -- Cotton futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2024 delivery gained 85 Yuan (about 11.84 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,720 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 684,521 lots with a turnover of 53.37 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textiles, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

