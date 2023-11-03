Open Menu

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Cotton futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2024 delivery gained 220 Yuan (about 30.64 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,860 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 592,996 lots with a turnover of 46.73 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

