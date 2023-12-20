Open Menu

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Cotton futures closed higher Wednesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2024 delivery gained 20 Yuan (about 2.82 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,240 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 547,770 lots with a turnover of 41.54 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

