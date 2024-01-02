Open Menu

Cotton Futures Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2024 delivery gained 50 Yuan (about 7.07 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,600 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 257,477.0 lots with a turnover of 20.03 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

Related Topics

World China Price Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange May June Textile Cotton Billion

Recent Stories

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

Six barbers gunned down in North Waziristan

55 minutes ago
 Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination ..

Election 2024: Process of appeals about nomination papers to conclude tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining supp ..

Steve Waugh expresses concerns over declining support for Test Cricket

2 hours ago
 $70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent ..

$70m tranche: Pakistan submits ‘Letter of Intent’ to IMF for approval

3 hours ago
 ‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in ..

‘Tactics being used for potential disruption in election process,’ remarks C ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test agai ..

Pakistan announces Playing XI for Sydney Test against Australia

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

Pakistan sends relief goods for people of Gaza

16 hours ago
 Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

Frost puts negative impact on buds of strawberries

16 hours ago
 Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving licens ..

Punjab govt extends date of issuing driving license with old fee

16 hours ago
 Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

Altaf Nizamani appointed Focal Person of CM

16 hours ago

More Stories From World