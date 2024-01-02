Cotton futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Cotton futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2024 delivery gained 50 Yuan (about 7.07 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,600 yuan per tonne.

On Tuesday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 257,477.0 lots with a turnover of 20.03 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.