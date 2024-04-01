Cotton Futures Close Higher
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).
The most active cotton contract for May 2024 delivery gained 150 Yuan (about 21 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,190 yuan per tonne.
On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 440,010 lots with a turnover of 35.67 billion yuan.
As the world's largest producer, consumer, and exporter of textiles, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
More Stories From World
-
Connectivity revives ancient Silk Road in China's Gansu Province4 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's production dips for first time in three months4 minutes ago
-
Malaysia's passenger traffic rises in February4 minutes ago
-
Western France on red alert due to flood risk1 hour ago
-
Five Chinese personnel's remains brought back to China: Wang Wenbin1 hour ago
-
Award-winning film "Snow Leopard" to be released in China1 hour ago
-
SPA captures smooth flow of grand mosque visitors from Security Aviation Aircraft1 hour ago
-
Erdogan sees 'turning point' for Turkey after poll drubbing1 hour ago
-
Biden faces new moment of truth as Israel prepares for Rafah assault: US media2 hours ago
-
China releases fourth list of standardized geographical names of Zangnan2 hours ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Chaudhry Salik arrives in Wuhan to express solidarity with Chinese govt, people2 hours ago