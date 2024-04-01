Cotton futures close higher

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Cotton futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2024 delivery gained 150 Yuan (about 21 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,190 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 440,010 lots with a turnover of 35.67 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer, and exporter of textiles, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.