Cotton Futures Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Cotton futures closed lower Thursday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2024 delivery lost 25 Yuan (about 3.48 U.S. Dollars) to close at 16,150 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 497,818.0 lots with a turnover of 40.01 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

