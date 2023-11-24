Open Menu

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Cotton futures close lower

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Cotton futures closed lower Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2024 delivery lost 155 Yuan (about 21.78 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,205 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 709,237.0 lots with a turnover of 53.44 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

