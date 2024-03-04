Open Menu

Cotton Futures Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Cotton futures closed lower Monday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for May 2024 delivery lost 120 Yuan (about 16.9 U.S. Dollars) to close at 15,985 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 392,686 lots with a turnover of 31.45 billion yuan.

As the world's largest producer, consumer and exporter of textile, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

