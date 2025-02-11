Could A Climate Megaproject Cloud Chile's Unparalleled Views Of Universe?
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 11:10 AM
Paranal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) As night falls on the Atacama desert in northern Chile four giant telescopes turn their gaze towards the star-strewn heavens.
The driest place on Earth is the best place to observe the universe, with darkness offering dazzling spectacles of cosmic wonder.
The area is home to the Paranal Observatory, which houses the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope, used by astronomers to search the Milky Way with "unparalleled clarity," according to Spanish astrophysicist Itziar de Gregorio.
Perched at 2,635 meters (8,645 feet) above sea level, and located dozens of kilometers (miles) from the nearest town of Antofagasta, Paranal's unique atmospheric conditions make it one of the most productive observatories in the world.
The Very Large Telescope -- made up of four individual telescopes -- produced the first ever image of an exoplanet (a planet outside our solar system) in 2004.
But a huge green energy project, part of Chile's plans to become carbon neutral, risks clouding the view, scientists say.
Latin America's fifth-largest economy aims to phase out fossil fuels by 2050, replacing them with renewable energy sources, which can also be used to produce green hydrogen.
Green hydrogen, a clean method of generating electricity, has been touted as a means to help decarbonize Chile's crucial copper mining sector, among other industries.
AES Andes, the Chilean subsidiary of US energy company AES Corporation, has submitted proposals for a 3,000-hectare (7,400-acre) site in the Atacama desert near Paranal to harness solar and wind energy, which in turn can be used to produce green hydrogen and ammonia, a gas used in making fertilizers.
But scientists say the artificial light from such a facility could obscure some of the celestial phenomena observed at Paranal, such as eclipses and meteorite showers.
They worry it could also endanger the functioning of the ESO's Extremely Large Telescope, billed as the world's "biggest eye on the sky," currently under construction near the Paranal Observatory.
The stadium-sized telescope is slated to be completed by 2028.
De Gregorio, the ESO's representative in Chile, warns that the country's unique "window onto the universe" could close, hampering scientists' quest to answer the great question of our time: Are we the only intelligent life form in the universe?
Recent Stories
ADNOC Distribution reports record EBITDA for FY 2024
Arab Parliament emphasises importance of legislation to drive digital transforma ..
World Governments Summit 2025 opens with record global participation
5.2 magnitude quake hits Morocco's Ouezzane province
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2025
UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions
Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister
Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..
34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19
Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups
Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report
More Stories From World
-
US prosecutors ordered to drop New York mayor corruption case: reports6 minutes ago
-
US judges challenge Trump cuts as legal battles mount6 minutes ago
-
Could a climate megaproject cloud Chile's unparalleled views of universe?6 minutes ago
-
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US16 minutes ago
-
Australia PM says Trump considering steel tariff exemption36 minutes ago
-
Virus disinformation drives anti-China sentiment, lockdown fears36 minutes ago
-
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US46 minutes ago
-
Venezuela sends planes to fetch irregular migrants in US56 minutes ago
-
TTP & other terrorist groups threaten Afghanistan's neighbours, world community: Pakistan warns56 minutes ago
-
Trump signs executive orders on steel, aluminum tariffs1 hour ago
-
PM to address World Governance Summit today in Dubai1 hour ago
-
Elon Musk heads group trying to buy control of OpenAI: report1 hour ago