Open Menu

Could 'terrorist' Designation Lead To US Strikes On Drug Cartels?

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Could 'terrorist' designation lead to US strikes on drug cartels?

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) US President Donald Trump's decision to designate eight Latin American drug trafficking groups as "terrorist" organizations has raised speculation about possible military action on foreign soil.

What are the ramifications of the order targeting six Mexican drug cartels, Venezuela's Tren de Aragua and Mara Salvatrucha, the street gang with close links to Central America?

- Is military intervention likely? -

The cartels' designation as terrorist groups "means they're eligible for drone strikes" wrote tech billionaire Elon Musk, who has been given a prominent role in the Trump administration, on his social media platform X.

Experts, however, said that bombing Mexican cartels or sending troops over the border still appeared unlikely, although Trump's unpredictability makes it impossible to completely rule out.

The idea "used to be something that was found in a niche, very much on the fringes, and now it is at the center of the discussion," said Cecilia Farfan-Mendez, an analyst at the University of California Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation.

Trump's negotiating style is to push his counterparts to the "extreme," said Steven Dudley, co-director of the InSight Crime think tank.

"The extreme is military invasion, of course, so what he's looking for is middle ground," Dudley said.

Vanda Felbab-Brown, an expert at the Washington-based Brookings Institute, believes that unilateral US military strikes against the cartels would risk dealing "a tremendous setback" to the fight against fentanyl smuggling.

"Mexico would consider this act an invasion, and whatever law enforcement cooperation that does exist would grind to a halt," she wrote in an article for Foreign Affairs magazine.

- Will it reduce fentanyl trafficking? -

The strength of fentanyl means that both its ingredients and pills can be transported in tiny quantities and still be profitable, according to experts.

"You don't need a truck, a boat, a plane, you need human beings," and the millions of people crossing the Mexican-US border every day make it "impossible" to control smuggling, Dudley said.

Farfan-Mendez said that Trump's strategy, focused on blaming and coercing Mexico, avoids addressing fentanyl as a health crisis that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.

"If the goal is to prevent these deaths, this designation is not going to save more lives. It requires a public health policy," she said.

Felbab-Brown said that asking Mexico to completely halt the influx of fentanyl into the United States was "an unachievable demand."

- Will it enable US to dismantle cartels? -

According to Trump's executive order, it is US policy "to ensure the total elimination of these organizations' presence in the United States and their ability to threaten the territory, safety, and security of the United States through their extraterritorial command-and-control structures."

Dudley doubts that the cartels can be eliminated, either by deploying more troops on the ground or by using legal tools, because they are "sophisticated and very dispersed" organizations, capable of quickly recomposing.

"It cannot be solved by capturing a single person... or by dismantling an entire organization," he said.

According to Felbab-Brown, unilateral US military strikes "would almost certainly fail to destroy the cartels."

Replacements for leaders who were killed would be quickly found and the cartels "have repeatedly demonstrated a capacity to re-create damaged drug labs within days," she added.

- What are the risks for US companies? -

The designation "theoretically allows US authorities to impose penalties on entities and individuals that provide material support to cartels, including companies paying extortion fees under duress," according to the Mexican political risk consultancy EMPRA.

According to Dudley, the broad legal scope of the decree means that "in the hands of irresponsible authorities" it could be "extremely dangerous."

If the Mexican subsidiary of a US company pays extortion to a cartel, the parent company could be accused of "material support" for terrorism, he said.

"Providing even a pencil, a toy, or a cup of coffee can trigger severe criminal and financial penalties," Felbab-Brown said.

jla-axm-dr/jgc

X

Recent Stories

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

9 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

9 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

10 hours ago
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

10 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Isl ..

King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

11 hours ago
 Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Ma ..

Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday

11 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential p ..

Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region

11 hours ago
 Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah

11 hours ago
 UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tour ..

UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025

12 hours ago

More Stories From World