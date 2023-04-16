Council of Arab League to Hold Meeting Sunday to Discuss Sudan - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) The Council of the League of Arab States (LAS) will meet on Sunday to discuss the situation in Sudan, after Egypt and Saudi Arabia called for the meeting, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have called for an emergency meeting at the level of permanent representatives to the League of Arab States to discuss the situation in Sudan," the ministry said late on Saturday.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the Presidential Palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.