(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Council of the Baltic Sea States (CBCC) suspended Russia from participation due to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, foreign ministers of member-states said in a statement published on Friday.

"We, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the High Representative strongly condemn Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. Nothing can justify Russia's illegal use of force. We must now draw the necessary conclusions. We see no possibility to continue our cooperation as envisaged with the Russian Federation within the framework of the CBSS.

In the current circumstances Russia should not enjoy the benefits of, and participation in, any CBSS-led cooperation. We will ensure the suspension of Russia from the proceedings, work and projects of the CBSS and its working bodies until cooperation under the fundamental principles of international law has become possible again," the statement, published by Latvian Foreign Ministry read.