UrduPoint.com

Council Of EU Adopts $18.9Bln Loan Package To Ukraine For 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Council of EU Adopts $18.9Bln Loan Package to Ukraine for 2023

The Council of the EU announced on Saturday the approval of a package of documents that would allow the European Union to provide Ukraine with $18.9 billion of credit support in 2023.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The Council of the�EU announced on Saturday the approval of a package of documents that would allow the European Union to provide Ukraine with $18.9 billion of credit support in 2023.

"The Council reached agreement on a legislative package which will enable the EU to help Ukraine financially throughout 2023 with ��18 billion ($18,9 billion).

The proposal was adopted by the Council today via a written procedure and it will be submitted to the European Parliament for its possible adoption next week," the Council said in a statement.

The EU loans to Kiev will have a 10-year grace period with the guarantees provided by the EU member-states or the bloc budget, the Council added.�

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Budget European Union Kiev Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

WDD organizes awareness seminar on violence agains ..

WDD organizes awareness seminar on violence against women, girls

2 minutes ago
 Bassino eclipses Vlhova to win giant slalom in Ses ..

Bassino eclipses Vlhova to win giant slalom in Sestriere

2 minutes ago
 England strengthening grip on match

England strengthening grip on match

2 minutes ago
 Imran led 'propaganda group' used Daily Mail to ha ..

Imran led 'propaganda group' used Daily Mail to hamper Pakistan's foreign aid

2 minutes ago
 3,110-litre adulterated milk discarded

3,110-litre adulterated milk discarded

11 minutes ago
 CM takes notice of firing incident

CM takes notice of firing incident

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.