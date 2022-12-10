Council of EU Adopts $18.9Bln Loan Package to Ukraine for 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

The Council of the EU announced on Saturday the approval of a package of documents that would allow the European Union to provide Ukraine with $18.9 billion of credit support in 2023.

"The Council reached agreement on a legislative package which will enable the EU to help Ukraine financially throughout 2023 with ��18 billion ($18,9 billion).

The proposal was adopted by the Council today via a written procedure and it will be submitted to the European Parliament for its possible adoption next week," the Council said in a statement.

The EU loans to Kiev will have a 10-year grace period with the guarantees provided by the EU member-states or the bloc budget, the Council added.�