Council of EU Adopts New Military Aid Package for Ukraine Worth Almost $600Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Council of the European Union on Thursday announced additional 545 million euro ($597 million) in military assistance for the Ukrainian armed forces under the European Peace Facility (EPF) ahead of the EU-Ukraine summit.

"Ahead of the summit between the European Union and Ukraine, the Council today adopted assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) that provide further military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These consist of a seventh package worth ��500 million, and a new ��45 million assistance measure supporting the training efforts of the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM Ukraine)," the statement read.

Together with the seventh package, the total EU contribution to Ukraine under the EPF will reach 3.6 billion Euros, according to the statement.

The new assistance for the Ukrainian army trained under EUMAM Ukraine will provide Kiev with non-lethal equipment and other supplies, as well as services to support training activities, the statement read.

Previous EPF aid measures for Ukraine were agreed in the months of February to July and in October 2022. In mid-November, the EU officially launched EUMAM Ukraine in support of Ukraine, designed to train at least 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and agreed on additional funding to enhance the country's armed forces.�

Earlier on Thursday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell vowed to double EU's training mission for Ukraine to 30,000 soldiers. The European Commission, in turn, agreed on a new 400 million euro assistance package to Kiev, including 145 million euro in humanitarian assistance, to support internal reforms in preparation for the summit.