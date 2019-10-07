UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of EU Adopts New Rules To Protect Whistleblowers Effective 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 07:45 PM

Council of EU Adopts New Rules to Protect Whistleblowers Effective 2021

The Council of the European Union adopted on Monday new rules that are due to ensure better protection for whistleblowers against retribution once member states transpose the new regulations into their national law by 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The Council of the European Union adopted on Monday new rules that are due to ensure better protection for whistleblowers against retribution once member states transpose the new regulations into their national law by 2021.

"The EU is committed to having a well functioning democratic system based on the rule of law. That includes providing a high level of protection across the Union to those whistle-blowers who have the courage to speak up. No one should risk their reputation or job for exposing illegal behaviours," Anna-Maja Henriksson, the justice minister of Finland, who is currently presiding over the council, said in a statement.

According to the statement, the main elements of the new regulations include the establishment of effective channels of reporting within companies; introduction of safeguards to protect whistleblowers; and creation of an obligation for authorities to respond and follow-up to whistleblowers' reports.

The rules are intended to have a wide application scope throughout various fields, including public procurement, money laundering, transport and product safety, nuclear safety, public health, and consumer and date protection.

The new regulations come as a result of a 2017 study carried out for the European Commission, which estimated that the EU as a whole lost potential benefits amounting up to 9.6 billion Euros ($10.5 billion) a year due to a lack of whistleblower protection.

Whistleblowers turned out to be behind a number of major scandals, including the one involving Cambridge Analytica, which revealed that information of millions of Facebook users were harvested without their permission, and the Panama papers leak, which exposed the secret offshore financial activity of prominent individuals worldwide.

Related Topics

Facebook Nuclear European Union Job Cambridge Panama Finland Money 2017 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Decrees on new appointmen ..

1 minute ago

Compression of demand will not help achieve Rs5500 ..

5 minutes ago

Court issues arrest warrants of two including Nati ..

6 minutes ago

Nationalist Politics Threatens UN Effort to End 'S ..

6 minutes ago

Two-day workshop on energy technologies from Oct 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Dr.Yasmin Rashid visits Institute of Cardiology Wa ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.