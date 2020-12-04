UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of EU Approves Conclusions On Commission's Capital Markets Action Plan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:51 PM

Council of EU Approves Conclusions on Commission's Capital Markets Action Plan

The Council of the European Union has given its approval to a set of conclusions on the European Commission's new action plan on the Capital Markets Union, the initiative designed to establish a single market for capital across the entire EU, according to a press release published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Council of the European Union has given its approval to a set of conclusions on the European Commission's new action plan on the Capital Markets Union, the initiative designed to establish a single market for capital across the entire EU, according to a press release published on Friday.

The conclusions of the action plan, which was submitted by the European Commission in September, included a pledge to prioritize work that would support the short-term funding of economies and small- and medium-sized enterprises amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the Council of the European Union said that other urgent tasks included ensuring that corporations have access to financing on capital markets and the creation of a "single access point" that would allow investors to obtain financial and non-financial data on companies.

"EU member states are sending a strong signal in support of accelerating the work towards a genuine Capital Markets Union by giving clear guidance on the political priorities on future legislative and non-legislative initiatives," Olaf Scholz, Germany's Federal minister of finance, said in the press release.

Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker back in 2014 launched the plan to establish the Capital Markets Union within five years. Progress slowed after the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum, although Juncker's successor, Ursula von der Leyen, has committed to finalizing the project.

Related Topics

European Union Germany Progress United Kingdom September 2016 Market

Recent Stories

China's space agency releases images of national f ..

2 minutes ago

Minister visits Land Record Centre, Sahulat bazaar ..

2 minutes ago

Huawei's CFO extradition case entered into last ph ..

35 minutes ago

Russia adds 27,403 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Pakistan keen to join hands with Google for awaren ..

2 minutes ago

Hungary stands by EU budget veto as Poland shifts

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.