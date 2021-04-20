Council of EU Approves Creation of Cybersecurity Center in Bucharest

The Council of the European Union on Tuesday announced green-lighting the creation of a Bucharest-based cybersecurity competence center in order to boost cybersecurity expertise across the bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The Council of the European Union on Tuesday announced green-lighting the creation of a Bucharest-based cybersecurity competence center in order to boost cybersecurity expertise across the bloc.

"The Council adopted the regulation establishing the Centre and the network today. This will be followed by a final adoption by the European Parliament," the council said in a statement.

According to the statement, the center, officially known as the European Cybersecurity Industrial, Technology and Research Competence Centre, would bring together various industry, academic and civil society organizations to forge a so-called cybersecurity competence community to "enhance and spread cybersecurity expertise across the EU.

" The center will also work together with a network of national coordination centers.

The initiative will now have to be approved by the European Parliament at second reading and then published in the EU Official Journal to enter force.

Last week, the EU high representative for the foreign policy, Josep Borrell, said that the bloc would set up a "cyberdiplomacy network" to reach out to third states and organizations.