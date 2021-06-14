UrduPoint.com
Council Of EU Approves Free Movement Within Bloc For Holders Of COVID-19 Certificates

Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:07 PM

Council of EU Approves Free Movement Within Bloc for Holders of COVID-19 Certificates

The Council of the European Union on Monday announced approving the decision to lift travel restrictions within the bloc for people with EU COVID-19 vaccination certificates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The Council of the European Union on Monday announced approving the decision to lift travel restrictions within the bloc for people with EU COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

"Holders of vaccination certificates issued in line with the EU digital COVID certificate regulation should not be subject to testing or quarantine/self isolation if they are fully vaccinated with an EMA approved vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since full vaccination.

Member states could also lift such restrictions after the first dose of a two-dose series," the council said in a statement.

