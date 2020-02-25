UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:11 PM

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:11 PM

Council of EU Authorizes Start of Talks With UK, European Commission to Be Negotiator

The Council of the European Union adopted on Tuesday a mandate authorizing the start of negotiations with the United Kingdom on the post-Brexit cooperation, appointing the European Commission as the body in charge of the talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The Council of the European Union adopted on Tuesday a mandate authorizing the start of negotiations with the United Kingdom on the post-Brexit cooperation, appointing the European Commission as the body in charge of the talks.

"The Council today adopted a decision authorising the opening of negotiations for a new partnership with the UK, and formally nominating the Commission as EU negotiator. The Council also adopted negotiating directives which constitute a mandate to the Commission for the negotiations," the Council of the EU said in a statement.

The council reiterated its commitment to "an ambitious, wide-ranging and balanced economic partnership with the UK."

