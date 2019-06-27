UrduPoint.com
Council Of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until January 31, 2020 - Statement

Council of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until January 31, 2020 - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Council of the European Union said Thursday it had extended economic sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2020.

"On 27 June 2019, the Council prolonged economic sanctions targeting specific sectors of the Russian economy until 31 January 2020," the council said in a statement.

