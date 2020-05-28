UrduPoint.com
Council of EU Extends Sanctions Against Syria for 1 Year Until June 1, 2021 - Statement

The Council of the European Union on Thursday prolonged sanctions against Syria for one year, until June 1, 2021, according to a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Council of the European Union on Thursday prolonged sanctions against Syria for one year, until June 1, 2021, according to a statement.

"The Council today extended EU restrictive measures against the Syrian regime for one additional year, until 1 June 2021," the statement read.

The council removed two people and one company form the list as they had "halted their sanctionable behaviour."

