Council of EU Omits to Mention 'Special Tribunal' in Document on War Crimes in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Council of the European Union did not mention a special tribunal to investigate Russia's alleged war crimes in its "conclusions on the fight against impunity in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine" released on Friday, and urged EU member states to strengthen their efforts to create investigative bodies at the national level.

On November 30, the European Commission proposed to establish a special UN-backed tribunal to investigate crimes allegedly committed by Russian forces during its military operation in Ukraine.

"The Council calls on the Member States to continue to provide adequate legal, operational and financial support for the creation and proper functioning of specialised units dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of core international crimes at national level," the conclusions said.

The document has also pointed to the possibility for Ukrainian refugees who have become witnesses or victims of crimes to report such incidents to the authorities of the EU countries where they have been given asylum.

"The Council calls on the Member States to raise awareness among the Ukrainian refugee community of the possibility of giving testimony in Member States regarding the core international crimes they may have been victims and/or witnesses of, while considering their vulnerable position and need for support," the document said.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Ahmad Khan, said on Monday that the EU proposal to create a special tribunal on Russia was undermining the analogous ongoing investigation by the organization.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected any allegations of committing war crimes, stating that rather the military actions of the Ukrainian army in relation to the citizens of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, recently incorporated into Russia, should be investigated.