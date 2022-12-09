UrduPoint.com

Council Of EU Omits To Mention 'Special Tribunal' In Document On War Crimes In Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Council of EU Omits to Mention 'Special Tribunal' in Document on War Crimes in Ukraine

The Council of the European Union did not mention a special tribunal to investigate Russia's alleged war crimes in its "conclusions on the fight against impunity in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine" released on Friday, and urged EU member states to strengthen their efforts to create investigative bodies at the national level.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Council of the European Union did not mention a special tribunal to investigate Russia's alleged war crimes in its "conclusions on the fight against impunity in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine" released on Friday, and urged EU member states to strengthen their efforts to create investigative bodies at the national level.

On November 30, the European Commission proposed to establish a special UN-backed tribunal to investigate crimes allegedly committed by Russian forces during its military operation in Ukraine.

"The Council calls on the Member States to continue to provide adequate legal, operational and financial support for the creation and proper functioning of specialised units dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of core international crimes at national level," the conclusions said.

The document has also pointed to the possibility for Ukrainian refugees who have become witnesses or victims of crimes to report such incidents to the authorities of the EU countries where they have been given asylum.

"The Council calls on the Member States to raise awareness among the Ukrainian refugee community of the possibility of giving testimony in Member States regarding the core international crimes they may have been victims and/or witnesses of, while considering their vulnerable position and need for support," the document said.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Ahmad Khan, said on Monday that the EU proposal to create a special tribunal on Russia was undermining the analogous ongoing investigation by the organization.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected any allegations of committing war crimes, stating that rather the military actions of the Ukrainian army in relation to the citizens of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, recently incorporated into Russia, should be investigated.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk May November Criminals Refugee Court

Recent Stories

State Dept. Confirms US Official Visited Istanbul ..

State Dept. Confirms US Official Visited Istanbul to Meet With Russian Interlocu ..

1 minute ago
 Waqar, Nasir, Noor, Zainab qualified for finals of ..

Waqar, Nasir, Noor, Zainab qualified for finals of COMBAXX 1st CNS Squash Champi ..

1 minute ago
 Xi Says China Ready to Expand Military Cooperation ..

Xi Says China Ready to Expand Military Cooperation With Djibouti

1 minute ago
 Italy's Leonardo Becomes Partner in UK-Italy-Japan ..

Italy's Leonardo Becomes Partner in UK-Italy-Japan Project to Develop 6th Genera ..

1 minute ago
 Finland Purchases Short, Long-Range Missiles From ..

Finland Purchases Short, Long-Range Missiles From Israel - Defense Ministry

11 minutes ago
 On Int'l HR Day, President urges countrymen not co ..

On Int'l HR Day, President urges countrymen not compromise fundamental rights

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.