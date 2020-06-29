UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of EU Renews Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until January 31, 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

Council of EU Renews Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until January 31, 2021

The Council of the European Union on Monday decided to renew the economic sanctions targeting Russia which were imposed in 2014 over so-called destabilising actions against Ukraine until January 31, 2021, the EU institution said in a press release

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Council of the European Union on Monday decided to renew the economic sanctions targeting Russia which were imposed in 2014 over so-called destabilising actions against Ukraine until January 31, 2021, the EU institution said in a press release.

"The Council today decided to renew the sanctions targeting specific economic sectors of the Russian Federation for a further six months, until 31 January 2021," the press release read.

According to the council, the decision to extend the sanctions targeting Russia's financial, energy and defence sectors, as well as the area of dual use goods was made following the assessment of the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"Given that full implementation has not yet been achieved, EU leaders took the political decision to roll-over the economic sanctions against Russia," the Council said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Minsk January

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

6 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

21 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

1 hour ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

1 hour ago

Kim Kardashian sells 20 percent stake in beauty br ..

3 minutes ago

Kazakh leader says restrictions to return as virus ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.