Council of EU Renews Economic Sanctions Against Russia Until January 31, 2021

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Council of the European Union on Monday decided to renew the economic sanctions targeting Russia which were imposed in 2014 over so-called destabilising actions against Ukraine until January 31, 2021, the EU institution said in a press release.

"The Council today decided to renew the sanctions targeting specific economic sectors of the Russian Federation for a further six months, until 31 January 2021," the press release read.

According to the council, the decision to extend the sanctions targeting Russia's financial, energy and defence sectors, as well as the area of dual use goods was made following the assessment of the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"Given that full implementation has not yet been achieved, EU leaders took the political decision to roll-over the economic sanctions against Russia," the Council said.