Council of EU Renews List of Individuals, Organizations Subject to Sanctions for Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Council of the European Union announced Thursday that a so-called EU terrorist list, which designates individuals, groups, and organizations to be targeted for financial restrictions, was updated under EU efforts to combat international terrorism.

"The Council today renewed the so-called EU terrorist list... The designation of one person was not maintained," the council's statement said.

The restrictions include freezing funds and other financial assets of specified groups and individuals in the EU.

"It is also prohibited for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to them," the statement added.

The list now incorporates 13 individuals and 21 groups and entities. The previous version of the list designated as terrorist such organizations as Hamas (Palestine), Hezbollah Military Wing (Lebanon), Kurdistan Workers' Party (Turkey), Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and Directorate for Internal Security of the Iranian Ministry for Intelligence and Security.

Out of 14 individuals, the previous list had five Iranian nationals or those of Iranian origin.

The Council initially compiled the list to implement UN Security Council resolution 1373/2001, adopted in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. According to the statement, the list is regularly revised at least every six months, relying on new information about designated individuals and organizations.

This sanctions regime differs from the EU regime targeting al-Qaeda and Islamic State (terrorist groups banned in Russia). The EU can independently apply restrictive measures against these groups, individuals and entities affiliated therewith.