UrduPoint.com

Council Of EU Renews List Of Individuals, Organizations Subject To Sanctions For Terrorism

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Council of EU Renews List of Individuals, Organizations Subject to Sanctions for Terrorism

The Council of the European Union announced Thursday that a so-called EU terrorist list, which designates individuals, groups, and organizations to be targeted for financial restrictions, was updated under EU efforts to combat international terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Council of the European Union announced Thursday that a so-called EU terrorist list, which designates individuals, groups, and organizations to be targeted for financial restrictions, was updated under EU efforts to combat international terrorism.

"The Council today renewed the so-called EU terrorist list... The designation of one person was not maintained," the council's statement said.

The restrictions include freezing funds and other financial assets of specified groups and individuals in the EU.

"It is also prohibited for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to them," the statement added.

The list now incorporates 13 individuals and 21 groups and entities. The previous version of the list designated as terrorist such organizations as Hamas (Palestine), Hezbollah Military Wing (Lebanon), Kurdistan Workers' Party (Turkey), Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and Directorate for Internal Security of the Iranian Ministry for Intelligence and Security.

Out of 14 individuals, the previous list had five Iranian nationals or those of Iranian origin.

The Council initially compiled the list to implement UN Security Council resolution 1373/2001, adopted in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. According to the statement, the list is regularly revised at least every six months, relying on new information about designated individuals and organizations.

This sanctions regime differs from the EU regime targeting al-Qaeda and Islamic State (terrorist groups banned in Russia). The EU can independently apply restrictive measures against these groups, individuals and entities affiliated therewith.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Palestine Russia Turkey European Union Lebanon September From

Recent Stories

NATO Says Norwegian Fighters Intercepted Russian A ..

NATO Says Norwegian Fighters Intercepted Russian Aircraft on Wednesday

3 minutes ago
 Greece Rejects Turkey's Attempt to Lay Blame After ..

Greece Rejects Turkey's Attempt to Lay Blame After 12 Migrants Die at Mutual Bor ..

3 minutes ago
 COVID claims 2 more lives, 312 test positive in Hy ..

COVID claims 2 more lives, 312 test positive in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Indonesia-Based Charity Organization ..

US Sanctions Indonesia-Based Charity Organization for Supporting Terrorism - Tre ..

3 minutes ago
 Six US Senators Seek to End Future Military Exerci ..

Six US Senators Seek to End Future Military Exercises With China - Statement

6 minutes ago
 Minister reviews performance of LWMC

Minister reviews performance of LWMC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>