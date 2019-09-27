Council of EU Sanctions 7 Venezuelan Officials Over Alleged Torture, Human Rights Abuse

The Council of the European Union announced on Friday that it had sanctioned seven Venezuelan security and intelligence officials, four of whom are allegedly linked to the death of Venezuelan navy Capt. Rafael Ramon Acosta Arevalo in state custody

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The Council of the European Union announced on Friday that it had sanctioned seven Venezuelan security and intelligence officials, four of whom are allegedly linked to the death of Venezuelan navy Capt. Rafael Ramon Acosta Arevalo in state custody.

Arevalo was arrested on June 21 and charged with a number of crimes, including terrorism and sedition. He died in prison ten days later. His mother accused Venezuela's General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence of killing him.

"The Council has added 7 members of the Venezuelan security and intelligence forces under restrictive measures.

The measures include a travel ban and an asset freeze. The persons listed are involved in torture and other serious violations of human rights. Four of them are linked to the death of Captain Acosta Arevalo," the council said in a statement, adding that this addition brings the number of Venezuelan officials sanctioned by the bloc to 25.

In 2017, the European Union introduced sanctions against Caracas to promote a peaceful and democratic solution to the Venezuelan crisis.