MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The European Union has approved a mechanism to impose sanctions against those allegedly involved in undermining or threatening Moldova's sovereignty and independence, the Council of the EU said on Friday.

On March 14, EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said that the EU was planning to design sanctions against those suspected of attempting to destabilize the situation in Moldova.

"Today the Council adopted a new framework for targeted restrictive measures which provides the EU with the possibility of imposing sanctions against persons responsible for supporting or implementing actions which undermine or threaten the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Moldova, as well as the country's democracy, the rule of law, stability or security," the statement read.

Sanctions would include an asset freeze, as well as a travel ban to EU countries. Restrictions will target individuals who "obstruct or undermine the democratic political process, including the holding of elections, or attempt to overthrow the constitutional order," as well as those who commit "serious financial misconduct concerning public funds," according to the statement.

In March, Varhelyi said that EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was working on a possible EU civilian mission to "further strengthen the Moldovan security and resilience.

" Media reported that the mission could be sent to Moldova in summer.

The Moldovan authorities have recently compiled a list of officials from Russia banned from entering the state. Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the current Moldovan leadership seeks to drift towards Russophobia, which does not quite correlate with the country's public sentiment. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev commented on the ban by saying that no one was planning to visit the country, as such country does not exist anymore.

On April 19, Moldova decided to expel a Russian diplomat. The Russian Embassy in Chisinau said that the authorities did not explain the reasons for their decision, but this happened after the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, who was traveling to the Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia for the Friendship of Peoples congress, was denied entry to Moldova on April 17.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Chisinau's actions an extremely unfriendly step. Moscow has repeatedly called on Moldova to listen to the interests of its own citizens and not to hinder the development of human contacts and inter-regional relations with Russia.