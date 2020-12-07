(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Council of the European Union on Monday expressed concern over the continuing social and political crisis in Lebanon and called for formation of an accountable government as well as implementation of reforms.

The council mentioned that the current crisis has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the explosion in the port of Beirut.

"The Council today approved conclusions on Lebanon, in which it notes with increasing concern the grave financial, economic, social and political crisis that has taken root in the country ... The conclusions call on all Lebanese stakeholders and political forces to support the urgent formation of a mission-driven, and accountable government in Lebanon, able to implement the necessary reforms," the council said in a statement.

The conclusions underscored the EU's continuous support to a "people-centred' recovery in the country, according to the statement.

"However, in addition to a people-centred recovery, EU substantial assistance for the reconstruction of a democratic, transparent, inclusive and prosperous Lebanon will continue to be conditional on tangible progress on the necessary reforms," the statement concluded.

On August 4, a powerful explosion shattered the port and the city of Beirut, killing over 200 people, injuring many others and knocking down or damaging houses and vehicles. In the wake of the accident, many countries and international organizations offered their assistance in dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Following the explosion Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned from office ushering in a period of a prolonged political crisis as his designated successor, Mustapha Adib, could not form a stable new government. Currently, Saad Hariri, who already has the experience of serving as the head of state, has been tasked with the formation of a new government.