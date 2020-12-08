Council of EU Says New Sanctions Regime to Facilitate Promotion of Human Rights Worldwide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The European Union and its member states have reaffirmed their commitment to the promotion of human rights, putting in place the EU global human rights sanctions regime that will facilitate the promotion and protection of human rights, according to a statement, published by the Council of the EU on Tuesday.

On Monday, the council adopted a global human rights sanctions regime that would allow the EU to impose sanctions on individuals, entities and bodies engaged in human rights violations worldwide. The council's decision came into force on Tuesday.

"As we approach Human Rights Day on 10 December, the European Union and its Member States reaffirm their strong commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights around the world. The establishment of the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime is a landmark initiative to underscore the EU's determination to enhance its role in addressing serious human rights violations and abuses worldwide," the council said.

The statement added that the regime would allow the EU to protect human rights in a more tangible way since it could target individuals and entities engaged in violations of human rights in different countries.

"The EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime targets individuals and entities responsible for or involved in serious human rights violations or abuses as well as individuals and entities associated with them. It can target state and non-state actors," the council said, adding that the sanctions regime "can tackle serious human rights violations and abuses worldwide, including those taking place cross-border."

According to the statement, the EU can not eliminate human rights violations only with sanctions and, in order to address the issue, the union will have to pursue a comprehensive foreign policy implemented under the 2020-2024 Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy.

On November 19, the council adopted conclusions on the EU Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy designed to strengthen the EU global leadership in the promotion of universal values, such as respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy. The plan envisaged the establishment of the EU global human rights sanctions regime to address serious human rights violations.