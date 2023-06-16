Council of EU Says Reviewed Fresh Report on EU-NATO Cooperation

The Council of the European Union said on Friday that it had been presented with the new report on progress achieved in the terms of cooperation between the European Union and NATO between June 2022 and May 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Council of the European Union said on Friday that it had been presented with the new report on progress achieved in the terms of cooperation between the European Union and NATO between June 2022 and May 2023.

"Today the Council took note of the eighth progress report on the implementation of the 74 common proposals endorsed by the EU and NATO Councils on 6 December 2016 and 5 December 2017. The report highlights and elaborates on the tangible progress achieved between June 2022 and May 2023, across all areas of cooperation," the Council said in a statement.

The report includes the recent coordinated efforts of the EU and NATO in providing military assistance to Ukraine, their cooperation on common resilience, closer interaction in the field of crisis management exercises, as well as joint efforts to strengthen the security and defense capacities of partner states, including Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tunisia, Jordan and Mauritania, the statement read.

The Council of the EU added that both the European Union and NATO remain committed to further developing their cooperation in existing and new areas, including climate, space and emerging technologies.

The EU-NATO cooperation progress reports are presented to the Council of the EU yearly to provide an update on the implementation of the 74 joint proposals endorsed by the EU and NATO Councils in 2016 and 2017.