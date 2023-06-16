UrduPoint.com

Council Of EU Says Reviewed Fresh Report On EU-NATO Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Council of EU Says Reviewed Fresh Report on EU-NATO Cooperation

The Council of the European Union said on Friday that it had been presented with the new report on progress achieved in the terms of cooperation between the European Union and NATO between June 2022 and May 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Council of the European Union said on Friday that it had been presented with the new report on progress achieved in the terms of cooperation between the European Union and NATO between June 2022 and May 2023.

"Today the Council took note of the eighth progress report on the implementation of the 74 common proposals endorsed by the EU and NATO Councils on 6 December 2016 and 5 December 2017. The report highlights and elaborates on the tangible progress achieved between June 2022 and May 2023, across all areas of cooperation," the Council said in a statement.

The report includes the recent coordinated efforts of the EU and NATO in providing military assistance to Ukraine, their cooperation on common resilience, closer interaction in the field of crisis management exercises, as well as joint efforts to strengthen the security and defense capacities of partner states, including Moldova, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tunisia, Jordan and Mauritania, the statement read.

The Council of the EU added that both the European Union and NATO remain committed to further developing their cooperation in existing and new areas, including climate, space and emerging technologies.

The EU-NATO cooperation progress reports are presented to the Council of the EU yearly to provide an update on the implementation of the 74 joint proposals endorsed by the EU and NATO Councils in 2016 and 2017.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine European Union Progress Bosnia And Herzegovina Tunisia Georgia Moldova Mauritania May June December 2017 2016 All

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi seeks report

1 minute ago
 US Needs 'Below-Trend' Growth, Softer Labor Market ..

US Needs 'Below-Trend' Growth, Softer Labor Market to See 2% Inflation Again - F ..

1 minute ago
 Russia Will Continue Its Support to Mali, Includin ..

Russia Will Continue Its Support to Mali, Including Help With Security Needs - N ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian President Says Zelenskyy Covers for Neo-Na ..

Russian President Says Zelenskyy Covers for Neo-Nazis With His Actions

6 minutes ago
 Russia to Host Ministerial Meeting With GCC in Jul ..

Russia to Host Ministerial Meeting With GCC in July - Lavrov

6 minutes ago
 52 Kissan Sahulat Centre's operational to help far ..

52 Kissan Sahulat Centre's operational to help farmers maximize cotton productio ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.